Man convicted for molesting ex-girlfriend's daughters, gets nearly 40 years in prison

The man was convicted by a Cobb jury last week.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County man was sentenced to 38 years in prison, the district attorney's office announced on Wednesday, after he was found guilty of sexually abusing his ex-girlfriend's daughters for years.

Cobb DA Flynn Broady's office said the man was convicted by a jury last week on two counts of child molestation following allegations that he had molested the girls throughout a period of Sept. 2011 to March 2015.

The DA's Office said the man during that time lived with his ex-girlfriend and her two daughters at an apartment. In 2018 one of the girls, then 13 years old, "disclosed at summer camp that (he) had been sexually abusing her since she was 8 years old."

An investigation at that point revealed her older sister had also been abused going back as far as when she was 9 years old.

Both victims testified during trial, the DA's office said.

"During the trial, there was testimony of (the) ongoing sexual abuse of the victims even when they moved to Paulding County," a release said.

David Bailey, a prosecutor in the DA's Office, said the man convicted in the case "took his sickness and infected everyone around him."