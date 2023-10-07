Pedestrian killed by driver in Cobb County; police believe it was a hit-and-run

According to the department, it happened around 10:30 p.m. at Floyd Road and Maran Lane in Mableton.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A pedestrian was killed Monday night in what Cobb County Police believe was a hit-and-run, they said in a release Tuesday morning.

According to the department, it happened around 10:30 p.m. at Floyd Road and Maran Lane in Mableton.

Police said their investigation so far has found that the victim was crossing Floyd Road outside the cross walk when a car approaching Maran Lane "struck the pedestrian, and according to witnesses, the driver of the unknown vehicle stopped briefly before ultimately fleeing the scene of the collision."

There is currently still no description of the car. The victim "sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene."

The victim has not yet been identified.

"This collision remains under investigation, and anyone with information is requested to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987," Cobb Police said in a statement.