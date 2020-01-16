COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Police are investigating two separate deadly hit-and-run crashes in the span of only a few hours - both of which happened late Tuesday night,

The first happened near Six Flags Over Georgia near Austell. The second was at the north end of the county near Acworth. Arrests have been made in both cases including one suspect who was allegedly involved in a SWAT situation.

The first incident happened at about 7:45 p.m. west of Six Flags along Riverside Parkway. Cobb Police said 64-year-old Jasper Arnold began crossing Riverside Parkway near Premier Lane when a woman driving a white 2020 model Kia Optima hit and killed him.

Police said someone later reported damage to a Kia, which led them to 44-year-old Melissa Mabry. Mabry was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor for allegedly driving with a suspended license along with felony hit-and-run.

Hours later, at about 2:30 a.m., Cobb County Police were called out to Cobb Parkway near Acworth after a second fatal hit-and-run.

Investigators learned that 47-year-old Christopher Makin of Emerson, Georgia hit the curb, then a bridge railing which brought his van to a stop.

When Makin stepped out of his vehicle to gather debris from the crash, police said a driver in a 2010 Hyundai Sonata hit him.

According to investigators, that driver got out of his car and ran away.

"The investigation led off of Bay Island Cay, where officers responded and the suspect was inside of the home, refusing to come out," said Cobb County Police Officer Sydney Melton.

After a three-hour-long standoff, police said 26-year-old Christian Martinez walked out of the home and was arrested.

He was charged with driving on a suspended license and felony hit-and-run.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said they also have a warrant for Martinez's arrest after he previously failed to appear in court for a traffic citation connected to driving an unregistered vehicle.

And even though arrests have been made in each of the hit-and-run cases Cobb Police said both accidents are still open investigations. Anyone with information on them is asked to call the Cobb County Police Department.

