COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A 26-year-old man from Marietta has been taken into custody months after a deadly accident that he allegedly helped cause.

On Wednesday, Cobb County Police arrested Xavier Flores on charges of racing, reckless driving, two counts of first-degree homicide and two more counts of felony hit-and-run. Flores was one of two drivers who police believe were racing just before 5 p.m. on April 7.

On that day police arrived at the intersection of Floyd Road and Bates Drive to find an accident involving a black Toyota Yaris and a red Infiniti G35. A preliminary investigation found that the Toyota made a left turn attempting to travel south on Floyd Road and entered the path of the Infiniti which slammed into it.

The two inside the Toyota, 31-year-old James Wheeler of Acworth and 35-year-old Douglas Duff Jr. of Douglasville were both taken to Wellstar Cobb Hospital but died.

The driver of the Infiniti, 19-year-old George Cambi of Austell and a juvenile passenger were also taken to Wellstar Cobb Hospital but suffered injuries that weren't life-threatening.

Following a witness statement that Cambi was racing someone when the crash happened, he was arrested days later on April 15 on charges of reckless driving, racing, two counts of first-degree vehicular homicide and second-degree cruelty to a child.

At that time, police only had a description of the other vehicle involved in the race - a gray or silver Chevrolet Trailblazer with silver wheels on the front and black wheels on the back, black tinted windows, a black hood and what a witness described as a loud exhaust.

By the end of August, authorities were able to connect the SUV to Flores and make the arrest.

