Police: Domestic dispute leads to 'multiple injuries' in Cobb County

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Several Cobb County officers are on the scene of what they're describing as a domestic or family dispute that occurred late Sunday evening near Austell.

Authorities were still processing the scene on Peel Castle Lane but said they weren't looking for additional suspects and that the weapon involved has been found on the scene.

Police and investigators at the location wouldn't elaborate further except to say that the violence arose out of some sort of apparent family dispute. The severity of the injuries sustained haven't been released nor have the identities of the victims or the suspect.