Hostage being held in Smyrna apartment, police say

This is a developing story.

SMYRNA, Ga. — Cobb County Police are responding to an apartment community where a hostage is being held. The department released a message on Twitter saying “We are currently working a hostage situation at Concord Crossing Apartments…shots have been fired.”

The apartments are in the City of Smynra on Old Concord Road.

Police have not released much information. 11Alive is working to learn more about how the hostage situation began and the impact on the neighbors in the community.

Come back to this story for updates as they’re available. The department said they are also updating their Twitter account as new information is available.