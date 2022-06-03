Man found shot and lying in in the road in Cobb County, later dies at hospital

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb Police said Friday that a 23-year-old man died after being found shot and lying in the road.
According to the Cobb County Police Department, officers were called just after 10 p.m. on Thursday night to the area of Mars Hill Road and Jiles Road where they found Anthony Wolfert with "multiple gunshot wounds."
Wolfert, of Acworth, was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital "but died as a result of his injuries" a release said.
"Detectives continue to investigate this homicide and ask that anyone who might have information please contact them at 770-499-3945. Or if they wish to remain anonymous, tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case," Cobb Police said.