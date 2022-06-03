Man found shot and lying in in the road in Cobb County, later dies at hospital

It happened just after 10 p.m. on Thursday.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb Police said Friday that a 23-year-old man died after being found shot and lying in the road.

According to the Cobb County Police Department, officers were called just after 10 p.m. on Thursday night to the area of Mars Hill Road and Jiles Road where they found Anthony Wolfert with "multiple gunshot wounds."

Wolfert, of Acworth, was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital "but died as a result of his injuries" a release said.