COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County Police officer is facing serious charges after he allegedly assaulted a woman.

According to the Cobb County Police Department, detectives arrested officer R.L. New June 18 and charged him with aggravated assault on a female victim.

The unspecified incident allegedly happened while New was off duty.

The department said it opened the investigation after getting a complaint against the officer. The investigation is still ongoing at this time.

11Alive has asked the department about the officer's status with the department, but they declined to offer further comment.

11Alive is working to gather more information on the situation.

