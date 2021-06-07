Golf pro was not targeted in Cobb County country club triple homicide, police say

Cobb Police say there's no directed threat to the community and Gene Siller was killed because he witnessed an active crime.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — According to authorities, a golf pro who was killed in a triple homicide at a Cobb County country club over the Fourth of July weekend was not targeted.

The deadly shooting happened on 3400 McCollum Parkway at the Pinetree Country Club around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 3.

Cobb County Police said officers arrived at the scene and found a man shot in the head on the 10th hole green.

A member of the club said the alleged shooter drove his car to the 10th fairway of the country club’s golf course. The member said that's when Kennesaw golf pro and country club director Gene Siller went to check on what was going on and was shot.

A witness told police he heard five gunshots in a row.

During the investigation officers also located the bodies of two more victims, according to additional details released by the police department on Sunday.

Investigators found two men shot to death in the bed of a Ram 3500 pick-up truck at the country club's golf course.

One of the men, 76-year-old Paul Pierson, was the owner of the Ram 3500 and the other man's identity has yet to be released.

According to police, Siller was in no way targeted in the shooting and was killed because he witnessed a crime. Police say he stumbled upon the crime in progress involving the other man, Pierson, and the suspect.

Police say Pierson and the other unidentified victim appear to have no relation to the country club. A family friend of Pierson's said he lives out of town and was in Atlanta on a business trip.

Police are still looking for the suspect who allegedly shot and killed those three people on Saturday, however, they believe there is currently no active threat to the community nor was there a threat directed to residents in the area.

The fatal incident is still under investigation and police don't have further details on a motive or what led up to the shooting at this time.

"Detectives, along with numerous other special units, continue to follow active leads in this case. We are aware that the public has many questions, the most pressing one being why this happened; however, it is too early in the investigation to speculate as to motive," a release from Cobb Police states.