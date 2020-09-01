COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Police are investigating a shooting that left a 36-year-old man dead Tuesday evening.

Officers said they were called to Sandell Trail south of Marietta just before 8 p.m.

When they arrived, the victim - Omar Grayson - had a gunshot wound in his chest. Police said he was taken to the hospital for surgery but died.

Now investigators are looking for clues in the deadly shooting. Police didn't release any information about a possible suspect connected to the homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call 770-499-3945 or email cobbpolicecrimetips@cobbcounty.org.

OTHER HEADLINES:

Man tortured by gang members, skull 'depressed' in one the most brutal murders in Atlanta

Sophie Speaks: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

He ate a cupcake, so they used a bat to beat him to death, police say