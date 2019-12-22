COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is dead and a teen recovering from his injuries after a domestic dispute in Cobb County.

Police said that just before 6 p.m., officers were called to the 200 block of Spring Valley Road SE but ended up chasing the suspect as he attempted to drive away from the scene.

According to Cobb County Police, the suspect even fired at police and struck one of their vehicles before crashing into another car a short distance away. No other person was injured in the shooting or accident and the man was taken into custody.

However, police found a much more grim scene when they arrived back at the original crime scene. Inside the home, police said a woman was found shot dead and a 16-year-old boy was also hit but alive. He was taken to the hospital with injuries that police didn't believe were life-threatening.

Police haven't released the name or the age of the victims and haven't said how they were connected to the shooter - if at all. Police said there were also other people inside the house but didn't have details on how they could be tied to either side of the incident or if they are being treated as witnesses.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.

