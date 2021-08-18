Shooting involving police reported in Cobb County; Officers say avoid area

Right now, the circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are asking drivers to avoid an area in Cobb County where they said a shooting involved an officer Wednesday afternoon.

According to a Tweet from the Cobb County Police Department, more law enforcement is on the way to a scene on Powder Springs Road between Garrison Road and Sandtown Road.

Marietta Police stated in a Tweet that Cobb County officers currently have the road closed, and people are advised to stay out of the area.

The 11Alive Sky Tracker flew over the area, where you can see over a dozen law enforcement officials gathered nearby a wreck that is surrounded with crime scene tape.

Right now, the circumstances surrounding the incident are unclear. Police also didn't specify how many, and if any, victims are involved.

Police said more information is to come. 11Alive is currently working to gather details about the incident.