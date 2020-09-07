At least two hurt in Cobb County shooting

The scene is near Suffex Green Lane and Paces Walk.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Police are searching for the people responsible for a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon, leaving multiple people hurt.

Police told 11Alive they were called to the area of Suffex Green Lane and Paces Walk to respond to the scene.

They said at least two people were injured. Police are currently in the area searching for suspects.

11Alive has a crew headed to the scene. We will provide updates as soon as more details become available.

