Two people were found shot at a South Cobb gas station early Tuesday morning.

It happened at the Racetrac on South Cobb Drive shortly after 5 a.m.

Cobb County authorities said they don't know much at this time, but they believe the shooting may have happened somewhere else.

No word yet, on the condition of the victims.

11Alive is on the scene gathering more information. Refresh often for updates.

MORE STORIES:

Police report reveals new details about scene where teens were killed in shootout with homeowner

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

‘God blessed me with a platform to speak’: Man who saved baby near highway continues to spread generosity years later

She was gunned down while protecting her child. She was pregnant.