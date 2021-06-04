Cobb County solicitor general pleads guilty in DUI case

Barry Morgan was arrested in March. He said he 'made a number of poor choices' in the incident and apologized to his family and the community.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The solicitor general of Cobb County, Barry Morgan, pleaded guilty in a DUI case stemming from an arrest in March.

In a release, Morgan said he "made a number of poor choices" in the March 11 incident. He said he received a sentence "commensurate with anyone" charged with a DUI, which Cherokee Court records indicate was 12 months of probation, 40 hours of community service and a fine of $1,506.

"I sincerely apologize to my family, my co-workers, my friends and the citizens of Cobb and Cherokee County," Morgan said.

He was arrested in Cherokee County on I-575 South after a deputy noticed his Chevrolet Corvette was unable to stay in its lane, the Cherokee Sheriff's Office said at the time.

The deputy then pulled the vehicle over near exit 16 and noticed the smell of alcohol on Morgan's breath. Morgan admitted he had been drinking at a bar in Pickens County, the sheriff's office said.

After consenting to a field sobriety test and showing "signs of impairment," Morgan was arrested and taken to the Cherokee County Jail where he was found to have a blood-alcohol of .097 - with .08 being the legal limit in Georgia.

In his statement, Morgan said that he had committed to not seeking special privilege or treatment because of his position, "and I believe I have fulfilled that pledge."

Morgan has served in several roles and was appointed as the solicitor general by Gov. Zell Miller in 1998 where he has been re-elected six times since.