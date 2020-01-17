COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A teen wanted on charges including murder has been taken into custody after being convinced to surrender by Cobb County deputies.

And authorities now suggest he is connected to the same crime as a man killed by police a day earlier when they tried to execute a warrant at his home.

Surrounded by members of the Cobb County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Unit and the U.S. Marshals Service, the 16-year-old surrendered after several minutes of discussion from an upstairs window on Favor Road.

And while authorities haven't released the teen's name, they have described what he is accused of doing. In addition to a felony murder charge, he also faces a count of aggravated assault with intent to rob - another felony.

Those charges stem from a Tuesday murder in the 1600 block of Anderson Mill Road - Alta Mill Apartments. There, police found 22-year-old Daquan Murphy inside his apartment with a gunshot wound to the torso. He would later die at Wellstar Cobb Hospital.

Days later, the 16-year-old suspect was implicated in the crime and was arrested on Thursday by the sheriff's office without incident.

Sheriff Neil Warren said that he was happy with the outcome of what was a volatile situation.

"I am very thankful and grateful that our fugitive unit and U.S. Marshals task force was able to effectively communicate with this juvenile suspect to surrender and apprehend him without further incident," Warren said in a written statement.

Another 16-year-old suspect was also arrested on Wednesday in connection with the crime and also faces charges of armed robbery, murder and aggravated assault.

A third arrest in the crime involving a 19-year-old suspect, however, was not successful. On Thursday, a similar situation involving Cobb County Police and other agencies took a very different turn. Police were attempting to serve a warrant on Chaseway Circle near Powder Springs.

The GBI said the suspect in that case, 19-year-old Samuel David Mallard, was also wanted for felony murder and tried to escape from pursuing officers in a vehicle.

They stopped his car, confronted him and issued commands that he surrender; however, the situation somehow escalated and four officers opened fire. Mallard, who had faced charges of impersonating officers in year's past, died from his injuries.

The Cobb County Police Department has since confirmed that the arrests of Mallard and the other two juveniles were connected to the Tuesday homicide investigation.

Despite the arrests, police are still investigating the crime and are asking anyone with information about suspects or the murder itself to call the Cobb County Police Department Crimes Against Persons unit at 770-499-3945.

