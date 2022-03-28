1 hurt in shooting at Cobb hotel, police say

Residents in the area said they are worried and frightened as police look for possible clues to find the gunman.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is on the run after allegedly opening fire outside a hotel. According to Cobb County Police, one person was injured. It happened at the Budgetel Inn and Suites along Windy Hill Road at Circle-75 Parkway, which is off of Interstate 75.

“It’s sad, it really is, it’s pretty sad that we have to live out here and go through this,” said Maci Phillips.

Phillips and Hannah Stephens said they watched Cobb County Police return to their hotel again. This time, for a shooting.

Officers said the victim was shot in the leg.

“I mean, I know this dude, and he’s nice, so I know he wouldn’t sit there and antagonize somebody or provoke someone and sit there and be like, well, 'shoot me,'" Phillips said.