MARIETTA, Ga. — A deputy is in the hospital after checking on a potential break-in and then being hit by the escaping suspects' car as they left the scene.

The incident happened around 4 a.m.at 32 Waddell Street when a Cobb County deputy allegedly spotted what he believed was a car break-in as he monitored security video.

Investigators with Marietta Police Department said that as he went out to confront the alleged thieves, one of them ran from the scene while the other got back into a vehicle and "maneuvered aggressively" toward the deputy ultimately hitting him. Investigators said the deputy drew his gun and fired at the suspect vehicle as it escaped.

Emergency crews rushed the deputy to Kennestone Hospital for what first responders believed were non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are now asking anyone with information about the incident to call Marietta Police Detective Mark Erion at 770-794-5335.

