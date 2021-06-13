Cobb County officer shot, taken to area hospital for treatment, police say

This is a developing story

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb Police say an officer has been injured after a shooting on Sunday afternoon.

The department tweeted around 5 p.m. that the shooting happened on North Shores Road near Dallas-Acworth Highway. Police said a gunman shot a Cobb officer; though, many other details are still limited.

The department did say that the officer was taken to an area hospital for treatment and that the injuries weren't considered life-threatening. An officer tells 11Alive the suspect is not in custody. No description or motive for the shooting has been released.

A witness in the region reported seeing several Cobb, Kennesaw, and Acworth police vehicles moving through the area a short time later. The scene location provided by police appears to be located just to the southwest of Allatoona Lake.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokesperson Nelly Miles has since confirmed that agents have been requested to investigate the incident. Miles said she didn't have any further on the shooting at this time.

Many Georgia law enforcement agencies request the GBI as an independent investigating agency whenever an officer is involved in a shooting. When the investigation is concluded, the findings are typically handed over to the district attorney over that area to decide whether to prosecute those involved.