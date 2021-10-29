Cobb Police say The Battery is full | World Series Game 3

Cobb Police tweeted shortly after 9 p.m., "If you planned on coming down to the Battery Atlanta to watch the game on the big screen…bad news. We’re full."

ATLANTA — Bad news for Atlanta Braves fans who were heading down to The Battery late to watch Game 3 of the World Series -- it's full.

Authorities also said the center courtyard outside the right field gate is blocked off and filled to capacity.

"Stay safe tonight, folks. Go Braves!" the tweet finished.

All weekend, the Cobb County Police Department will be out in full force, along with assistance from federal and local agencies, including the Marietta Police Department and Braves security.

The Braves took Game 1 of the World Series in Houston, with a pair of home runs and scattered insurance runs, lifting the team to a 6-2 win over the Astros. The game featured a number of highs and lows - with Jorge Soler hitting a historic home run and starting pitcher Charlie Morton being struck by a comeback ground ball and breaking his right fibula.