Cobb Police investigate murder-suicide in parking lot of entertainment venue

Authorities said a man shot a woman before turning the gun on himself in the rear parking lot of the Riverside Epicenter in Cobb County.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating a suspected murder-suicide that occurred in the parking lot of a well-known Cobb County entertainment venue on Monday morning.

Cobb County Police Sgt. Wayne Delk said the shooting happened at 135 Riverside Parkway, the address of Riverside Epicenter, just after 11 a.m. Based on their preliminary investigation, Delk said police believe a man suspect shot and killed a woman before turning the gun on himself.

Delk said the shooting occurred in the rear parking lot of the Riverside Epicenter, which touts itself as a major event and performance venue on Cobb County's south side.