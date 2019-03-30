COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A video shared with 11Alive shows what one viewer believes is police brutality - but the Cobb County Police Department is pushing back.

According to the person who recorded the video through their rear-view mirror, it happened at a gas station in Cobb when an officer asked for a man's license. It then shows the man being ripped out of the vehicle and being punched by an officer.

Cobb County police, however, say that the officers were making a routine traffic stop and that the man made suspicious movements. The officers also said the man tried to escape and refused to comply