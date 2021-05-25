Cobb suspect accused of shooting Mississippi officer taken into custody in Arkansas

The suspect was taken into custody in Arkansas, according to Local 24 in Memphis.

MARIETTA, Ga. — The Cobb County suspect accused of shooting up a neighbor's home and later allegedly shooting a Mississippi officer has been taken into custody in Arkansas.

11Alive's sister station in Memphis, Local 24, reports that the St. Francis County Sheriff's Office in Arkansas said Cody Demmitt has been captured.

Multiple out-of-state agencies worked to arrest the suspect Tuesday evening after he allegedly shot a Southaven, Miss. police officer in Memphis, Tenn. The injured officer was taken to the hospital.

Local 24 reported the suspect allegedly crashed an unmarked Southaven police car near a home and then ran into the woods in St. Francis County, Arkansas. The Arkansas State Police Swat team caught him.

Earlier during the evening, Cobb County Police confirmed to 11Alive that Demmitt was in Arkansas and that Arkansas State Police were attempting to take him into custody.

"We’ve also been informed the FBI is involved at this point," Cobb Police said.

Demmitt was initially wanted following a shooting in Marietta, Georgia on May 22 around 11:30 p.m. Police received a call about a person shot at a home on Westchase Drive.

When they arrived, officers said they found the victim, military veteran Steve Boyd, hurt from a gunshot wound. The house was also riddled with bullet holes. He described the terrifying moments to 11Alive.

"When he came acting like he was all geeked up, wanting to party, I told him 'no', but it wasn't my house," Boyd said.

It wasn't long after gunfire erupted.

The owner of the house said they were playing a game of Family Feud when it happened. He told 11Alive he thought it was fireworks at first.

Boyd said that during the shooting, bullets were coming all over the place for several minutes. He said it felt like they were being "ambushed."

"All you heard was, 'pop, pop, pop, pop, boom, boom, pop, pop," Boyd described.

Police said the suspect left the scene before they arrived.

Arrest warrants were issued for Demmitt for aggravated assault. Police activity was spotted on the street Monday evening. Cobb Police confirmed their SWAT team assisted detectives on a search warrant at the suspect's home.