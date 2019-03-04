SAVANNAH, Ga. — The FBI has released new sketches of two women they believe may be connected to self-professed serial killer Samuel Little.

The newly-released drawings are of two black women, both linked to the Savannah area, NBC affiliate WSAV reports.

Police believe one of the victims was between 22 and 23 years old when she was killed in 1974. The second is a woman Little claimed to have killed in 1984. Her body was discovered on a dead-end street on top of a pile of sand moved there due to construction.

Little is currently serving three life sentences for the murders of three women in California.

Shortly after his conviction, the 78-year-old confessed to nearly 90 murders across the nation, several of which reportedly happened in Georgia.

The Georgia-born man has sketched the faces of some of his victims and provided them to the FBI. The agency has released them to help identify the women, many of whom remain nameless to this day.

Drawings of some of Samuel Little's victims Covington, KY - Unmatched Confession: White female killed in 1984. Met victim in Columbus, Ohio. Body disposed of somewhere in Northern Kentucky (city unspecified). Phoenix, AZ - Unmatched Confession: White female killed in 1997. Victim possibly called "Ann." Granite City, IL - Unmatched Confession: Black female, age 26, killed between 1976 and 1979. Met victim in St. Louis, Missouri. Victim possibly called "Jo." Wichita Falls, TX - Unmatched Confession: Black female killed in 1976 or 1977. Body disposed of somewhere outside of Wichita Falls (city unspecified). Covington, KY - Unmatched Confession: White female killed in 1984. Met victim in Columbus, Ohio. Body disposed of somewhere in Northern Kentucky (city unspecified). Monroe, LA - Unmatched Confession: Black female, age 24, killed between 1987 and the early 1990s. Atlanta, GA - Unmatched Confession: Black female between 23-25 years old killed in 1984. Victim possibly a college student. Prince George's County, MD - Confession Matched to a Jane Doe: White female between 20-25 years old killed in 1972. Victim possibly from Massachusetts. Atlanta, GA - Unmatched Confession: Black female between 35-40 years old killed in 1981. Houston, TX - Unmatched Confession: Black female between 25-28 years old killed between 1976 and 1979 or in 1993. Atlanta, GA - Unmatched Confession: White female, age 26, killed in 1983 or 1984 in Atlanta. Victim possibly from Griffin, GA. Los Angeles, CA - Unmatched Confession: White female between 23-25 years old killed in 1996. Pascagoula, MS - Confession Matched to a Jane Doe: Black female between 35-45 years old killed in 1977. Met the victim in Gulfport, Mississippi. Victim possibly from Pascagoula. Victim possibly worked at Ingalls Shipyard. Miami, FL - Unmatched Confession: Black male, age 18, killed in 1971 or 1972. Victim possibly called "Mary Ann" or "Marianne." Phoenix, AZ - Unmatched Confession: Hispanic female in her 40s. Killed in 1988 or 1996. Victim possibly from Phoenix. Las Vegas, NV - Unmatched Confession: Black female, age 40, killed in 1993.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the sketches, Little, or the two local crimes to call 912-651-4362 with any details.

To view more sketches released by the FBI, visit here.

