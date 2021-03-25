2014 death of Hall County mom-of-2 getting new look

Investigators said they are renewing their call to the community for assistance, and are encouraging anyone who may know something to come forward.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Hall County cold case is getting a new look from investigators in the hopes of solving the 2014 death of a 32-year-old mom of two found shot behind her home.

Feb. 8 marked the seventh anniversary of a family member finding the body of Holly Fox Strickland behind her Oakwood-area home off Raintree Trace, according to officials. She had been reported missing just days before.

According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, detectives will be investing additional time and resources through the year to comb over the case files. They added they also have plans to conduct follow-up interviews and seek out new DNA tests, according to officials.

Investigators, who have been in recent contact with Strickland’s family, said they hope the work will pay off and provide answers for them.

“Holly’s family deserves closure, and whoever is responsible for her death should be held accountable,” Hall County Sheriff's Investigator Alford said. “I hope our ongoing efforts and renewed public awareness will accomplish that.”

For now, investigators said they are renewing their call to the community for assistance, and are encouraging anyone who may know something to come forward.

“We’re asking that anyone who has information about Holly’s death or events leading up to it to please contact us,” Alford said. “No new detail is too small.”