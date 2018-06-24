SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. -- The jury may get the cold case murder of one of two men accused in the brutal beating 1983 death of Timothy Coggins on Monday afternoon.

Late Monday morning, defendant Frankie Gebhardt told the court he did not wish to testify in the trial in Griffin after the state rested their case.

While Gebhardt could change his mind, 11Alive's Joe Henke says it is not likely.

Earlier in the morning, Georgia Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Jared Coleman took the stand, corroborating the testimony of many earlier witnesses in the case.

Coleman also showed that some of the witnesses knew details of the case that had not previously been released by investigators.

After Coleman and one other witness testified Monday morning, the state rested its case. The defense requested a 20-minute recess in order for a witness to arrive at the Spalding County Courthouse in Griffin. Once that witness arrived, testimony resumed.

Shortly before noon, a lunch recess was called with court expected to be gaveled back into session at 1 p.m.

On Friday morning, jurors listed to a profanity-laced recording between defendant Frankie Gebhardt and police. Gebhardt has repeatedly denied any involvement in the murder of Coggins.

Prosecutors said Gebhardt stabbed and dragged Coggins behind a vehicle in what they have called a racially-motivated incident. A second man, Bill Moore, Sr., is also accused of murder in the case. His trial will happen at a later date.

The hour-long recording between Gebhardt and investigators was played in court Friday morning. It was made while he was jailed on an unrelated charge. During the recorded interview, Gebhardt demanded names of persons talking about him, becoming aggressive, and threatening lawsuits. He also said he had not discussed the murder recently with a man named Christopher Vaughn, even though the Paulding County Sheriff's Office had another recording of Vaughn talking with Gebhardt about the Coggins murder.

At other points in the interview, Gebhardt says he is not going to say he did or did not play a role in the Coggins murder. Gebhardt can be heard using the 'N-word' several times when mentioning the victim.

"During the interview when the 'N-word' was being said, it was represented to me that he was smiling and looking at the family -- and it really upset them to the point that some of them were in tears," said Spalding County Prosecutor Marie Broder.

Timothy Coggins

"You have been observed trying to communicate with family members in the courtroom by gesturing or mouthing," said Judge Fletcher Sams from the bench. "It is inappropriate. It is making court security very nervous, too."

During the testimony and the playing of the interview, courtroom staff kept an eye on Gebhardt.

Jurors were dismissed for the weekend shortly before noon on Friday. Prosecutors said they anticipated calling two more witnesses Monday morning before handing off to the defense.

Frankie Gebhardt in court on Monday, June 18, 2018.

The brutally beaten body of Coggins was found near a set of power lines off of Minter Road in the Spalding County town of Sunny Side on Oct. 5, 1983. Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix said that Coggins was murdered after he had socialized with a white woman.

Investigators said the murder remained unsolved for years. In late 2017, the GBI reopened its investigation after it received new leads in the case. After a new set of interviews, law enforcement officers were able to make five arrests, which included a detention officer from Spalding County and a police officer from the town of Milner, located to the south of Griffin.

The Spalding County Sheriff's Office charged Milner Police Officer Lamar Bunn, his mother Sandra Bunn and Spalding County Detention Officer Gregory Huffman with obstruction in the case.

The case could end up in the jury's hands as soon as Tuesday.

