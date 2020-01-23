ATLANTA — Police are searching for a man accused of touching a teen girl's butt after stopping her in East Atlanta.

The incident happened on Monday around 11 a.m. in the 2100 area of College Avenue just outside of DeKalb County. Police met with the victim, a 15-year-old girl, who said that she was riding her bike east when she was stopped by the suspect who held his hand out.

The teen said the man started a conversation with her about her bicycle and then walked to the rear of the bike and unzipped her tool pouch which was attached below the seat. She said he then "brushed his hand" across her butt and continued the conversation about the bike afterward.

A police report states she continued heading east on the sidewalk until she stopped further down to call the police. She reported that the man was also walking in the same direction and made contact with her a second time and speaking to her.

At some point during this interaction, she said the man touched her seat and said: "you better get that seat fixed baby" before walking away and smiling back at her.

She added that nothing was taken from her bag since it didn't have anything in it, to begin with.

The suspect was described as a black male who appeared to be in his 50s with a slim build. He was about 5 feet 8 inches tall and had gray stubble on his face. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a dark ski hat and a tan jacket.

And while there was a Ring doorbell in the area, police said it didn't capture anything regarding the interaction between the teen and the adult. A canvass of the area also came back with no additional clues as to who the person was.

The exact charge the suspect could face if caught isn't clear, though it's listed as a "sex offense-other offense" on a report filed with Atlanta Police. The case is also being investigated by a child exploitation investigator with the department.

