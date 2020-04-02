ATLANTA — Three people - including two who were college athletes - are behind bars after pleading guilty to attempted murder and participation in criminal street gang activity.

Naya Hunter, Devin Durham, and Jalen Hunt were all sentenced.

According to the Fulton County District Attorney's Office, Durham and Hunter were on the Atlanta Metropolitan College men’s and women’s basketball team at the time of the crime.

Officers said Hunter met the victim at a gas station in March 2018. After they exchanged numbers the victim sent a photo displaying a large amount of money - a move officials believe was to impress Hunter.

The victim and Hunter arranged meet up at her apartment on Rambling Dr. in SW Atlanta. Hunter gave the victim the impression that they were going to be alone.

Once the victim arrived Hunter advised the victim that she need to call someone in order to purchase marijuana. Officials said Durham then showed up as they were waiting in the breezeway.

Then Hunt appeared with a gun, officials said, and demanded for the victim to “give it up”.

After refusing to comply with the demands, the victim was shot in the hand. The victim was shot seven more times before the three suspects ran away from the scene.

The victim suffered from gunshot wounds to his torso, arm, and back. This resulted in a portion of the victim’s intestines being removed and the loss of full function in his left leg.

Authorities were able to prove Hunter, Hunt, and Durham were connected to the crime through phone records.

All three pleaded guilty. They all were convicted of criminal attempt to commit murder, participation in illegal street gang activity, criminal attempt to commit armed robbery, aggravated battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Left to right Naya Hunter, Devin Durham, Jalen Hunt

Fulton County Sheriff's Office

“I really don’t have any sympathy for any of you," Fulton County Superior Court Judge Craig Schwall said in court. "I give out mercy every day, but we’ve got to send a message; gangs, guns, gone. You’re in a gang, you have guns, you are going to prison. That’s the message I want to send loudly and clear.”

Hunt was sentenced to 25 years with 20 to serve. Durham and Hunter were sentenced to serve 15 years with 10 to serve. Each of them will also have five years of probation.

Fulton County DA. Paul Howard also had a few words for the three.

“Atlanta criminal street gangs continue to grow and prosper within our community. It’s hard to understand why young people who are enrolled in college, are members of a college basketball team, with a life full of promise and opportunity ahead of them, are somehow attracted to illegal street gang activity," he said. "But, until we answer that fundamental question, gang activity will continue to plague our community.”

