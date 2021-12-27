Gas station killing leads to arrest at College Park

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is dead following a fatal shooting at a Clayton County gas station Sunday night. Police have since made an arrest.
Clayton County police responded to a call at the 5300 block of Riverdale Road in College Park concerning a person shot just after 9:30 p.m., the department said in a press release. Upon arrival at the nearby QuikTrip gas station, police discovered the victim. While officers rendered aid to the victim, she was ultimately pronounced dead on the scene.
After conducting an investigation, police detained a suspect for questioning. Detectives gathered enough evidence and probable cause to ultimately arrest the suspect, police said. The suspect is now facing malice murder and weapon charges.