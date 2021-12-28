One dead after sale gone wrong in Clayton County

The victim was discovered lying in the street with a gunshot wound, police said.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead following a sale gone wrong in College Park. While little is currently known about the incident, police say it all started with a private seller.

Police responded to a call about a shooting at the 1100 block of College Park's Brookstone Road on Sunday, the Clayton County Police Department said in a press release. Police discovered a man lying in the street, suffering from a gunshot wound. While the victim was transported to a local hospital, he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.