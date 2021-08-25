GBI: Shooting investigation underway involving officer, 1 man dead

This is a developing story.

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said it is investigating a shooting involving an officer in the College Park area that left a man dead on Tuesday night at the request of the Clayton County Sheriff's Office. It happened at the Chelsea Gardens Apartment Homes on Godby Road -- a few blocks away from the Old National Village Discount Mall.

According to the GBI, the incident started around 9:48 p.m. when authorities tried to arrest 22-year-old Tory Brown at the apartment for violating his probation.

Deputies, according to a GBI release, gave a number of "verbal commands" telling the people inside of the apartment to leave. "Several" of them came out of the apartment except for Brown.

GBI said a Clayton County Sheriff's Office deputy fatally shot the Atlanta native leaving the 22-year-old dead. However, the GBI said they found no guns at the scene.

No officers were injured during the shooting.

Family and friends on the scene told 11Alive authorities were at the apartment complex looking for the man on Monday and later returned Tuesday night.

This is the 65th shooting involving an officer and GBI agents in 2021.