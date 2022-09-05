Police: Man killed in shooting at College Park gas station over 'act of jealousy'

Officers said they found Saint Winston Scott unresponsive with two gunshots in his back. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — A man was killed in a shooting at a gas station Monday morning in College Park, according to police. The motive -- police said -- appears to stem from "an act of jealousy."

In a news release, College Park Police said they were called to the Valero located in the 5000 block of Old National Highway around 10:15 a.m. to respond to a call about a person shot.

Officers said they found Saint Winston Scott unresponsive in the parking lot with two gunshots in his back. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Authorities said the alleged gunman ran from the location towards the Best American motel before they arrived at the scene. However, they were able to locate him and take him into custody; they added officers took him to the College Park police department for questioning.

While police said they believe the motive of the shooting stemmed from jealousy, they didn't expand on how.

Anyone with additional information related to the investigation is asked to contact the College Park Police Department at 404-761-3131. For those who want to remain anonymous, contact the College Park Tip Line at 404-768-8664 or Crime Stoppers 404-577-TIPS (8477).