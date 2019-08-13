COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — A college student said her Uber ride ended in horror after she said her driver took her in the wrong direction - then pulled into a dark parking lot.

"I was really scared," she told 11Alive in an exclusive video.

11Alive is concealing this woman's identity because she still doesn't feel safe.

"I just didn't know what to do," she added.

The 19-year-old college student said early Monday morning, the driver picked her up from a friend's home in East Point to take her to destination in Cobb County. But within minutes, she said she felt uneasy.

"Like, the first five minutes in the car, he was already going in a whole other direction," she recounted.

The 19-year-old said she asked the driver where he was going, but never got a straight answer.

"He was going completely in the opposite direction of where I live - 20 minutes somewhere else," she said.

She said he stopped for gas, but when they hit the road again, she wanted out.

"Can you just take me back to the gas station?" she recalled asking. "I kept saying, 'excuse me, excuse me. Can you just take me back to the gas station?'"

She said minutes later, to her horror, he pulled into a dark parking lot next to an abandoned building in College Park.

"I just had to get out of the car," she said. So, she made a run for it.

"After I jumped out the car, he didn't say anything," she recounted. "I immediately started running. I just called 911."

11Alive checked with the College Park Police Department and Uber, who are now both investigating. But the 19-year-old told 11Alive it still doesn't make sense to her what happened.

"I just didn't understand why - why we kept getting farther and farther from where I'm supposed to be going," she said. "Why he kept turning down these dark roads. I just didn't understand."

While Uber acknowledged they are investigating what happened, they wouldn't say whether the driver is still on the road.

