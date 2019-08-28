ATLANTA — As a family says their final goodbyes to a 21-year-old woman who died in a random attack, police have made a second arrest in the murder and sexual assault connected to the case.

The Atlanta Police Department's fugitive unit arrested Roy Hill on Tuesday charging him with rape, murder, and kidnapping.

The arrest was tied to the shooting death of Te'a Denise Liger and the injury of two people on Aug. 21 in the 1900 block of Delowe Drive. Police arrived to find Liger shot in the head. She was taken to the hospital but later died.

Her family said Te'a was enrolled in school in California but was home visiting friends when she was shot.

Anthony Laquan Goss, left, and Roy Hill

Fulton County Sheriff's Office

The two other victims, a male, and female, were also injured, though the injuries weren't considered life-threatening according to police. Their identities haven't yet been released.

Days before Hill's arrest, police took their first suspect, Anthony Laquan Goss into custody, also on charges of kidnapping, rape, and felony murder.

As investigators work to determine the actual motive behind the crime, they did say that this attack appeared to be random with the suspects not knowing their victims.

Saying goodbye to Te'a

The most recent announcement of an arrest comes on the same day that family members are laying the young victim - a college student - to rest. Liger's funeral was held on Wednesday at Agape of God Ministry Church in Carrollton.

The victim's mother said that she was grateful to learn that a second suspect had been captured, but described the difficult path before her with such an unimaginable loss.

"Keeping alive and keeping strong in her memory," Alexis Williams said.

Loved ones wore blue in honor of Te'A's favorite color. It was a sign of solidarity and a small amount of comfort to a mother still grieving.

"Holding up with God, Te'a was blessed to have a strong God-fearing family that was bonded together to keep everyone afloat," she said.

Many congregate outside the funeral for Te'a Denise Liger.

La'Tasha Givens/WXIA

She said the things she'll miss about her daughter are countless.

"Her smile, her laugh, her energy, her presence," her mom said. "Her ability to just bring peace to everyone."

She said she felt sorry for the men who took her life.

"I feel sorry that they didn't, they didn't get to know Te'a and they never got to feel love, to understand exactly who she is and what she was to everyone," Alexis said. "I just feel sorry for them."

So, while their heartbreak is still fresh, family has said that their arrest brings at least some closure.

"I'm glad that they were caught before we were able to lay her to rest," Te'a's aunt, Jacinto Roper, said.

MORE HEADLINES

Marietta couple shares warning on toxic algae after dog dies less than an hour after visit to Lake Allatoona

4 dead in apparent triple murder-suicide near Stone Mountain

Connecticut seniors arrested for sex in public space: reports

Marsha Edwards accused of murder-suicide in Atlanta. Who was she?