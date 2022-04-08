Maintenance worker shot dead at southwest Atlanta apartments: APD

Police were called to the area twice.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department homicide detectives are investigating after a maintenance worker was shot dead at an apartment complex.

Officers were called to a southwest Atlanta neighborhood along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Thursday twice. Initially to investigate whether shots were fired, which officers said amounted to nothing. Later, they were called back to investigate a report of a man in his late 40s found dead.

On Friday, Columbia Commons confirmed the man worked there. The Fulton County medical examiner identified him as 48-year-old Cheron Wade.

11Alive's SkyTracker flew over the complex where crime scene investigators were seen photographing a black sedan and collecting evidence Thursday afternoon. Police said there were four people in the black car and they were being questioned.

Detectives are investigating the case as a homicide.

On Friday, 11Alive asked APD if the four individuals and the vehicle were still involved in the case. Police responded calling it an active investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.