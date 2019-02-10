DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was shot and killed while she was in her vehicle when two separate groups began shooting, police say.

The shooting happened at around 12 p.m. on Wednesday on the 2500 block of Columbia Drive near Decatur.

DeKalb County Police say the woman is in her 40s and was struck while in her vehicle. She was transported to the hospital where she later died.

Police have not said if the woman knew any of the shooters.

They said no suspects are in custody and that they continue to investigate the incident.

Return to 11Alive.com for updates.

MORE HEADLINES

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Marietta couple shares warning on toxic algae after dog dies less than an hour after visit to Lake Allatoona

Fayetteville's Kelley O'Hara wins over the internet with US flag rescue, post-game kiss, locker room celebration