Man shot dead off Columbia Drive in DeKalb, suspect on the run

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are searching the immediate area for a suspect following a deadly shooting near I-20 in DeKalb County.
Dispatch told 11Alive that the shooting appears to have happened in the 3300 block of Columbia Woods Drive just north of I-20. This is just off of Columbia Drive and just inside the Perimeter near a small shopping area and convenience store.
Based on the preliminary investigation, a police spokesperson said they believe the victim, a man in his 20s, got into a dispute with an unknown man who pulled out a gun and shot him.
At the time, dispatch said police were still searching for a suspect in the area of Lawson Park and Kelley Street though it's unclear if they're still searching the same area.
DeKalb Police provided an update later in the evening that they were still looking for a suspect and that they had no one in custody. The victim hasn't been identified pending notification of his family.