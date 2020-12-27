Man shot dead off Columbia Drive in DeKalb, suspect on the run

This is a developing story.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are searching the immediate area for a suspect following a deadly shooting near I-20 in DeKalb County.

Dispatch told 11Alive that the shooting appears to have happened in the 3300 block of Columbia Woods Drive just north of I-20. This is just off of Columbia Drive and just inside the Perimeter near a small shopping area and convenience store.

Based on the preliminary investigation, a police spokesperson said they believe the victim, a man in his 20s, got into a dispute with an unknown man who pulled out a gun and shot him.

At the time, dispatch said police were still searching for a suspect in the area of Lawson Park and Kelley Street though it's unclear if they're still searching the same area.