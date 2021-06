He was transported to a hospital, but his condition is not known.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in DeKalb County are investigating what led to a shooting early Monday morning along a busy roadway.

It happened near the 1200 block of Columbia Drive just before 12:30 a.m., police said.

An adult male was traveling along the road when he was shot. He was transported to a hospital, but his condition is not known.

Police told 11Alive that they are not investigating this as a road-rage shooting.