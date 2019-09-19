Two students are facing charges after bringing a loaded gun to a DeKalb County high school, officials said.

The incident happened at Columbia High School in Decatur Thursday.

School officials say they searched one student after administrators believed they smelled like marijuana.

RELATED: Artificial intelligence, metal detectors, drones: Can they really keep students safe?

The student was found to be in possession of the gun, which they said they got from another student.

DeKalb County School District Police Officers have confiscated the weapon and charged the two students with possession of a weapon in a school and possession of a handgun by a person under 18.

Return to 11Alive.com for updates on this developing story.

OTHER 11ALIVE HEADLINES:

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Mother posted 'I could not ask for better children' before allegedly killing them

Gang members sentenced in 'the most horrific death' in recent county history