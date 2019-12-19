LAGRANGE, Ga. — A man is dead and another is on the run following an altercation at a Motel 6 in LaGrange, police said.

When police arrived in reference to calls about gunshots in the area, they discovered Jeffery Flansburg, 31, of Smyrna, Tennessee lying on the sidewalk in front of a room at the motel.

Flansburg was transported to Well Star West Georgia Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased.

LaGrange Police were able determine that there were at least two people involved in an altercation with Flansburg just before the shooting. The suspects were then seen leaving the area after the shooting in a red Chevy Cruze.

Authorities determined that the vehicle was registered to a Columbus, Georgia resident and immediately went there, where members of the Columbus Police Department assisted with tracking down the suspects’ vehicle.

Detectives seized the vehicle involved as evidence and obtained sufficient evidence to secure arrest warrants for Tony Galvan Reynoso, 27, of Columbus, they said, for the murder.

LaGrange Police detectives said they anticipate more arrest warrants will be issued in the case.

Reynoso has not been found and is believed to be in the Columbus area. Detectives are requesting the public's assistance in locating Reynoso.

