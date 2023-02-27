Alleged drug dealer accused of murder after making sale at Sandy Springs hotel

Jacob Cain Anglin "knowingly and intentionally murdered James Travis Edenfield by unlawfully supplying him with drugs," a warrant reads.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — An alleged drug dealer was booked into the Fulton County Jail Sunday, accused of killing a man by giving him fentanyl-laced drugs at a Sandy Springs Comfort Inn, warrants show. He's now facing a murder charge.

Jacob Cain Anglin "knowingly and intentionally murdered James Travis Edenfield by unlawfully supplying him with drugs," a warrant reads. Anglin had told Edenfield that the drugs were Xanax pills, authorities say. A toxicology report and autopsy revealed Edenfield died with cocaine, alcohol, amphetamine and fentanyl in his system.

Anglin had called for police on Oct. 3, 2022 from a hotel room reporting his friend was unconscious and not breathing. According to a warrant, Anglin told police he had been staying at the Comfort Inn along Roswell Road for a few weeks and said Edenfield had visited him the day before and stayed the night. Anglin woke up and tried to wake Edenfield as well and that's when he noticed his friend was not breathing, court records show.

When asked if Edenfield had taken any narcotics, Anglin told authorities he only had marijuana, warrants show. As police were leaving, a staff member at the front desk advised police to continue to investigate Anglin as he was known to sell drugs to hotel guests, according to records.

Warrants show that text messages, interviews and cell phone location information revealed that Anglin was known to sell narcotics and was not always honest about what he was selling to customers. Authorities tracked Anglin's whereabouts for nearly a month until they received Edenfield's toxicology report, which helped solidify probable cause to bring charges against Anglin, police narrative in the warrant reads.