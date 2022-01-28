Investigators on scene following Atlanta shooting

This is a developing story.

ATLANTA — Police are working to learn what led up to a shooting at an Atlanta apartment complex Friday afternoon.

Atlanta Police said officers responded to a person shot call at the Advantage Corporation Apartments complex on Commerce Drive NW. Officers said they located an adult male that had been shot inside his apartment.

Investigators said that they believe there is a "narcotics element" to the case after finding evidence at the scene, but did not elaborate. The man was possibly targeted in the attack, police said.

The victim's status is still unknown and no other injuries have been reported. Police are asking anyone within the community that has seen suspicious activity within the area to please contact the APD Homicide Unit at (404) 546-4235.