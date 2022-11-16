Community mourns East Point beauty shop owner gunned down in alleged robbery

Hyun Chan Cha was remembered as a genuine and kind person in East Point.

EAST POINT, Ga. — People often stopped by to kneel, pray or leave candles, cards, and flowers outside of the Beauty World Beauty Supplies shop in East Point. It's now the site of bereavement for a community in mourning.

East Point police said they were called out to the shop Tuesday and discovered Hyun Chan Cha had been shot several times. Cha, 69, owned the shop along with her husband according to employees at nearby businesses.

Police arrested Nathan Huff less than 24 hours later, saying detectives had "strong leads" in finding him. Huff, 43, was charged with murder in connection with the shooting, and police believe he was trying to rob the store.

Police said they were also looking for another person, captured on surveillance footage, they wanted to question about the shooting.

"This is an act of evil, and I do not condone it. I do not respect it," Alisteir Murray said. "I couldn’t sleep after I heard it. It broke my heart, because I know she doesn’t deserve that."



Murray owns a restaurant in the community and called Cha's loss a big blow to the area. He noted how she would give him and others clothes when they were down on their luck. Throughout the day Wednesday, people left notes about how much they loved Cha.

"She was genuine," Murray said. "She always had that smile on her face. She was a sweetheart. Every time I encountered her it was always a good conversation."



Jermaine Corsey said Cha's family often looked out for the community, offering jobs to those in need. He said the store owner had been part of life there for more than 30 years.

"She helped the community," Corsey said. "She knew you’d be struggling or something and she’d give you a discount most people wouldn’t do. She was very important to the community during the pandemic, doing different things. She’s always tried to help, and she understood.”

Corsey said he witnessed the aftermath of the deadly shooting Tuesday, mentioning Cha's husband, who raced to the scene as soon as he heard about what happened.

“He was devastated, just trying to get to her," Corsey said. "When the police were trying to explain stuff to him, he said he didn’t want to see anybody, didn’t want to hear nothing. He just wanted to see his wife.”

Corsey said the community would need ample time to heal. Murray said despite the tragedy, the community would rally around each other and not cower to violence and threats of violence.

“The people who commit a crime like this are nothing but a coward in my eyes," Murray said. "You put no fear in my heart. You only scared innocent kids growing up in our community and older people. We’re not going to pack up and leave this beautiful neighborhood because of this tragedy. We’re going to stay strong, we’re not leaving. We’re going to still be here.”