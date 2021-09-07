Community reacts to suspect's arrest in Cobb County country club triple homicide

Patrons of the Pinetree Country Club say they want the suspect to be punished.

KENNESAW, Ga. — A community is still in shock nearly one week after a triple homicide at the Pinetree Country Club in Cobb County.

The country club was the center of a horrific crime that left one of their own dead.

“I’m just glad they caught they caught the guy," Jerry Geyer, a golfer at the club said.

Last Saturday, Cobb County Police said Bryan Rhoden allegedly drove into the Pinetree golf course with two bodies in a truck. They said he shot and killed golf pro and director Gene Siller when he came over to see what was going on.

“He’s going to be missed a great deal. He was such an asset to this place so it’s going to be tough," explained golfer, Jerry Neimeyer.

Authorities have identified the two victims that were found in the suspect's truck as Paul Pierson and Henry Valdez.

According to the arrest warrant, the pair was bound and gagged before being killed.

Bryan Rhoden was arrested Thursday in Chamblee and is currently being held at the Cobb County Jail.

Rhoden's first court appearance was Friday at 7:30 p.m. and only lasted about two minutes.

He is facing multiple charges including three counts of murder, three counts of aggravated assault and two counts of kidnapping.