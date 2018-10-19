ATLANTA — A charity claiming to help marines is accused of stealing from them instead. That's the accusation in a federal complaint made public Thursday.

11Alive Investigator Rebecca Lindstrom has followed this story on John Simpson for the past two years. The case is connected to the death of Skip Wells, a Marietta man killed in an attack on a recruiting station in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Simpson is accused holding several fundraisers using Wells name to support a charity Simpson created, Marines and Mickey. It was supposed to help marines struggling financially, or to send families to Disney World to reconnect after a long deployment. But, Lindstrom found victims in North Carolina, Florida, even California, who said Simpson never made good on those promises.

It was Wells’ own mother who helped expose Simpson, after she gave him money to open a barbershop in her son's name. Simpson took the money, but, according to the complaint, he never opened the store.

Thursday, prosecutors said they agreed that the charity was all a scam. They said Simpson spent nearly $400,000 of donated money on himself to buy a car and pay his personal mortgage and rent. But that’s not all. Prosecutors said Simpson even spent some of the money at the museum of sex, including nearly $900 at the adult novelty store, Red Room Toys.

Victims claim Simpson told them he had a heart for helping Marines because he was a retired Master Sergeant and recon-Marine. But while Simpson was a Marine, he served as a clerk. Records show he had a bad conduct discharge after going AWOL.

Timeline of John Simpson history uncovered by Rebecca Lindstrom's investigation:

July 10, 1994 – Enlisted in the Marines.

June 19, 1997 – Arrested for unlawfully carrying a pistol, and driving under suspension. Plead guilty to both charges according to S.C. Court Records.

August 20, 1997 –Involuntarily discharged with the rank of "private" after a special court-martial according to military records.

February 2, 1999 – Arrested for passing fraudulent checks. Plead guilty in a bench trial in 2000.

July 2005 – Receives a business license in SC to start the company: Simpson Security.

July 2012- Simpson Security's license expires.

December 9, 2013 Complaints filed in Florida alleging John Simpsons "Semper Fi Security Systems" is operating without a license.

February 19, 2014 Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation issued a cease and desist order against John Simpson's Semper-Fi Security Systems.

May 9, 2014 – Creates the "Marines And Mickey Charity" in Florida.

September 25, 2015 - "Marines And Mickey" Dissolved in Florida due to unfiled paperwork.

September 2015 - Marines and Mickey re-files for charity status in South Carolina.

September 2015 - Simpson is banned from the TRI-Command properties, which include Parris Island, due complaints about his fundraising practices.

February 26, 2016 – Lance Corporal Skip Wells Foundation cuts ties with Marines and Mickey.

March 2016 – NCIS investigating complaints against Marines and Mickey.

