Man shot several times at convenience store dies, Atlanta Police say

ATLANTA — A man is dead after getting shot several times near a convenience store in southeast Atlanta Sunday.
Atlanta Police Department officers are investigating after they were flagged down at 807 Conley Rd. SE just before 4 p.m. Police found a 48-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.
The man was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries and died, police said.
Investigators with APD's homicide unit are now looking into the shooting.
