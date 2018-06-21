CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. -- A man initially described as armed and dangerous by the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office has died by his own hand, officials said Thursday morning.

"Based on information we have received, Marshall Phillip McCall has died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a house in Marietta," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

The search for McCall first began on Wednesday after McCall was allegedly involved in a domestic dispute in the Rose Creek neighborhood in the Towne Lake area of the county. The county has not released many details on that incident but did update that the victim was still in critical condition and recovering at an area hospital.

Authorities warned the public that McCall was armed with a handgun and that he shot at a person before running from the scene and taking the victim's black 2012 Kia Optima. As such, he was facing aggravated assault and robbery charges when caught.

Cobb police have also confirmed that McCall was the source of a SWAT standoff that happened in the 980 block of Millwood Drive Thursday morning.

