LITHONIA, Ga.-- A carjacking at a local elementary school left a victim seriously injured after he was dragged alongside his vehicle.

DeKalb County Schools confirms the victim was a construction worker working on the renovation project at Panola Way Elementary School. According to the district, three young men carjacked the construction worker, dragging him in the process.

The worker suffered 'significant injuries' and is recovering at an area hospital.

No students or staff were present during the carjacking.

The district released a statement stating, "There is no place for such acts in our community."

