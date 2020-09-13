Construction worker struck, killed on I-75, police looking for driver

Police say the vehicle, believed to be a black Volkswagen Golf GTI, did not stop to render aid and fled the area.

MARIETTA, Ga. — The Marietta Police Department is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash on Interstate 75 Saturday night.

Police believe that at around 8:53 p.m., a construction worker, identified as 30-year-old Martin Rivera was placing signage on the shoulder of the northbound lanes just north of the Delk Road interchange.

Police say the first vehicle, believed to be a black Volkswagen Golf GTI, did not stop to render aid and drove away. They said the impact knocked Rivera into the path of a second vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle stopped and is cooperating with investigators.

Rivera succumbed to the injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators need the public’s help locating the first vehicle and the individual that was driving it. It was last seen "abruptly" exiting I-75 northbound onto the South Marietta Parkway exit ramps, they said.