COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The painful death of a 21-year-old contractor in Cobb County is reaching people all the way on the other side of the nation, as his family grapples with grief in California.

“A beautiful, beautiful light in any situation. He would find the good in all of it,” said Lisa Godsey, Jake Horne’s aunt. “He was an angel here, I know he was an angel on earth.”

Horne was shot and killed by 68-year-old Larry Epstein last Wednesday, according to Cobb County Police. Horne and another man, 37-year-old Gordon Montcalm, were both working at contractors at Epstein’s home. Montcalm survived being shot several times, but Horne, who was shot in the head, died a short time after he was taken to the hospital.

Epstein was initially charged with several counts of aggravated assault and is now facing a felony murder charge.

He appeared before a judge for the first time last Thursday.

RELATED: East Cobb homeowner's charges upgraded after fatally shooting contractor: Police

Larry Epstein,68, faces multiple charges

11Alive

“What really bothered me, he showed no remorse on his face standing in front of that judge,” Godsey said. “Honestly, no matter what they do to him, it isn’t going to bring Jake back. He really needs to suffer and realize what it is that he has done.”

If found guilty, Godsey is hopeful Epstein would spend the rest of his life in prison. But no matter the outcome, Godsey said her family will never be fixed. She said Horne lost his parents a few years ago and became legal guardian to his sister, Sadie, who is now 18 years old.

“Jake handled all of that pressure better than anyone I know, especially for his age,” Godsey said.

His death is the latest in a string of tragedies for his family.

“My boys, I’ve never seen my boys be so upset and cry as much as they have,” Godsey said.

In his family’s deep time of grief, Horne once again found a way to see the good in it all. After he died, on what happened to be his mother’s birthday, he fulfilled his promise as an organ donor, helping save several lives.

“I know Jake would have wanted it. I know he would,” Godsey said. “To save somebody else, that’s the kind of person he is. I wish there was a way to bring him back, but there isn’t.”

The family has set up an online fundraiser to help with Horne’s funeral expenses and to help support his younger sister.